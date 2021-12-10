CDS Gen Rawat's Friends Recall The 'simple And Brilliant' Student He Was; 'Down To Earth'

In a tragic accident, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat lost his life along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel onboard an IAF helicopter that crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. IAF Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the accident and he has been shifted to Air Force Command Hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment, according to ANI.

The sudden demise of General Rawat has shaken the whole nation. Tributes have poured in for General Rawat from across the country and abroad. CDS General Bipin Rawat studied at St Edward's School from 1971 to 1973 and one of his school friends has recalled him as a "simple and brilliant student".

According to ANI, CDS General Bipin Rawat had planned a meet-up with his old batchmates in 2018, however, he could not attend the event due to professional commitments. Brij Mohan Chauhan, General Rawat's school friend, remembered him as a "simple and brilliant student".

After he assumed the senior post in the Army, General Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat, was added to the Whatsapp group of 1973 batchmates. He added that Madhulika Rawat used to share updates about him with his friends.

Friends remember General Bipin Rawat

Two years ago, General Rawat was in Shimla, however, he could not meet his friends including Brij Mohan Chauhan due to security reasons.

Raja Basin, a historian who accompanied General Rawat for a 'heritage walk' in Shimla, remembered him as a "down to earth" person who wanted to know the history of Shimla. Basin informed that he had walked across the town for two hours in 2019 along with General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

"He was a down to earth and curious person. He was curious to know everything about Shimla," Raja Basin said about General Rawat, as per ANI.

Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat

The last rites of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be performed on Friday, December 10 around 5 p.m. at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment, according to ANI.

The last rites of General Rawat will be performed with full military honours and the funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg after 2 p.m. The mortal remains of General Rawat and others who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were brought to Palam Airbase in Delhi on 9th December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval paid their tribute to the brave hearts.

Paid tributes to General Bipin Rawat, his wife and eleven bravehearts who lost their lives in an unfortunate accident. I salute their service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/IQVpdplW4F — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 9, 2021

