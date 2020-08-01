PM Modi Hails National Education Policy, Says 'Aspirations Of Today's Youth Kept In Mind'

The New Education Policy is currently the talk of the town. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the New Education Policy 2020 was framed while keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of the 21st Century of India. Prime Minister Modi addressed the participants of the Smart India Hackathon 2020.

During his address he said, ''National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country. India's National Education Policy is about the spirit, which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorizing to critical thinking."

'Inter-disciplinary studies give you control'

PM Modi said that the inter-disciplinary studies will make students flexible and shift focus. This will also give students the much needed control to ensure that their education and interests are aligned.

"This concept has been gaining popularity. And, rightly so. One size does not fit all. One subject does not define who you are. This will ensure the focus is on what the student is expected to do by society. Inter-disciplinary studies give you control. In the process, it also makes you flexible," he added.

This new policy will also allow the Indian languages to grow, develop and progress with time and new generation.

Prime Minister Modi further said, "The languages of India will also progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. This will not only increase India's knowledge but will also increase its unity.''

He also said that this New Education Policy 2020 will bring about a major change in the nation. The aim of NEP 2020 is to boost the Gross Enrollment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. This move is an effort to bring about a positive change in the new education policy and this will aid in removing the past shortcoming in the education system.

New Education Policy 2020

The Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE) is included in the NEP 2020. This new education system aims to bring major reforms in the school education like focusing on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no separation between arts, science and commerce as well as no separation between vocational & academic and curricular and extra-curricular.