Ceiling Collapses In Room Next To Aaditya Thackeray's Meeting; Nobody Hurt, security Hiked

In the latest development, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery's son Aaditya had a narrow escape after a huge chandelier & the ceiling it was attached to came crashing down at the Sahyadri guest house on Friday in the hall adjacent to where he was present. As per sources, the incident occurred as Aaditya Thackeray chaired a meeting along with officials in hall number four at the Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai. Nobody was injured in the incident that took place in the main hall.

Chandelier & slab fall on room near Aaditya Thackeray's meeting

In the visuals accessed, the entire false-ceiling of the main hall of the Sahyadri guest house has clearly collapsed in an incident that took place at about 4:45 pm. When the collapse happened in the adjacent hall, Aaditya Thackeray and other officials were taken to a safer location and following the incident, their security has been increased, as per sources.

Before his narrow escape on Friday, Aaditya Thackeray had also been reviewing Mumbai's preparedness in battling COVID as the state faces the second wave of the pandemic. On Thursday, the Maharashtra Tourism Minister took an update of the work-in-progress sites of Mumbai’s PSA units, re-filling plants, LMO plants and LMO storage plants & vowed to not allow any hospital in the city to suffer due to oxygen shortage. Recently, Aaditya Thackeray was the face of an initiative to prioritise & vaccinate close to 1000 students in Mumbai who were foreign-bound.

On December 30, 2019, Aaditya Thackeray was sworn into the MVA Cabinet and was appointed as the Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol of Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray had won the Worli seat to became a first-time MLA - the first from the Thackeray family to contest an election. Aaditya Thackeray won against the Nationalist Congress Party’s Suresh Mane by a huge margin of 67,427 votes.

Maharashtra's COVID situation

Maharashtra on Friday reported 14,152 new COVID-19 cases and 289 deaths, taking the caseload to 58,05,565 and death toll to 98,771, the health department said. The state has, thus, reported fewer than 20,000 cases on the fifth consecutive day. Recoveries exceeded new infections, as 20,852 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 55,07,058.

The number of active cases fell below two lakh to stand at 1,96,894. The recovery rate improved to 94.86 per cent from 94.73 per cent a day ago, but the fatality rate also increased to 1.7 per cent from 1.68 per cent. As many as 2,56,769 people were tested for coronavirus during the day. There are 14,75,476 people in home quarantine while 7,430 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 289 deaths reported on Friday, 193 occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 in the last week. Also 1,088 deaths that had taken place before last week were directly included in the cumulative figure. The death toll thus rose by 1,377. Mumbai city reported 968 new cases and 24 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,08,994 and the toll to 14,922.