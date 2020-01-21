The Debate
Census 2021 To Be Conducted Through Mobile App, Says Ministry Of Home Affairs

General News

MHA declared that Census 2021 will be the first census to be conducted through a mixed-mode approach-a mobile app designed by the Registrar General of India

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Census 2021

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared on Tuesday that the 2021 census will be the first census to be conducted through a mobile app designed by the Registrar General of India.

As per reports, a facility would also be provided for online self enumeration for people during the population enumeration phase. The spokesperson of MHA tweeted saying that the mobile app will be entitled to the confidentiality of data guaranteed by the Census Act 1948.

READ | Census Data Confidential; Guaranteed Under Laws: RGI

 

On Friday, MHA had organized a half-day conference on Census 2021 and updating of National Population Register (NPR) with the state chief secretaries and UT administrators.

READ | NGO Moves SC Challenging CAA, National Population Register

Kerala To Carry Out Its Own Census & Not Implement NPR

In the latest development from the south, the Kerala government’s state cabinet has decided to inform the Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner that the state will carry out its own census. The Finance Minister of Kerala Thomas Isaac, on Monday, also informed the two bodies that they will not implement the National Population Register (NPR). This comes after Kerala passed a resolution against CAA, NPR. 

Speaking about the state government’s decision, Thomas Isaac said, "It will be counterproductive in Kerala as the assembly unanimously has adopted a resolution against the NPR, and to have it along with the census. The people just won't co-operate. Can we force the people to give information? This is an issue on which Kerala is united.” 

READ | Ministry of Home Affairs Merges Two Divisions at Joint Secretary Level  

READ | Kerala To Carry Out Its Own Census & Not Implement NPR, Says Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Published:
COMMENT
