Ministry of Home Affairs Merges Two Divisions at Joint Secretary Level

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday re-organised the allocation of work and divisions at the level of Joint Secretary within the cabinet. The ministry merged the Internal Security-I and Internal Security-II divisions to make a common Internal Security (IS) Division. These divisions were made a few years back for achieving efficiency in work and accomplishing it on time.

Letter announcing the merger of the divisions

The letter stated, "Joint Secretary (Women Safety) will look after the work of Internal Security Division in addition to own charge of Woman Safety (WS) Division; Officer will be designated as JS (WS & IS).” The letter further states that the Ayodhya and other related court judgments will be put by the District Secretary to Assistant Secretary through Joint Secretary. After this division, all the files of AS (Police Modernisation) will be routed through Secretary (Border Management).

MHA issues clarifications on NPR

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a clarification on NPR. It reiterated that no individual would be required to furnish any document at the time of the NPR survey. Moreover, the MHA assured the citizens that any information provided by them would be readily accepted by the authorities.

The story ignores Government's stated position that no individual will be required to submit any document to any authority or enumerator visiting his/her household for NPR survey.



Information provided by the individual would be accepted and recorded accordingly.



— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 1, 2020

