'Central Forensic Science Labs Vital To Criminal Justice System': Amit Shah

After inaugurating a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Maharashtra's Pune on December 19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CFSL has essayed a vital role in empowering the criminal justice system across the country. Shah added that it was only on the of basis scientific shreds of evidence that the judicial investigation is currently transparent.

"It is our goal that all the state governments should make one college of forensic science here and link it with the National Forensic University. And the day these colleges of forensic science are set up in all Indian states, there will be no dearth of skilled global human resource force in this field in the country," Shah said.

Asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's goal of making mobile Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) units in every district of the country, the Union Home Minister said, "Those who say that what will change today, I want to tell them that if we think like this, then we will never be able to shape the future. The seeds that are sown today will become a banyan tree later and the Modi government is doing the work of planting these seeds."

'Every Indian is proud of NDRF': Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his pride in India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and said that people of any state under any calamity is immediately relieved when they see NDRF personnel entering "in neon orange uniforms", even at a time of "deadly disasters like earthquakes and cyclones."

"Every Indian is proud of the trust that NDRF has earned not only in the country but also abroad through its dutifulness. Saving people's lives by going to other countries shows the dedication and compassion of NDRF for the welfare of all mankind," Shah said, adding, "We have to continue this tradition."

The Union Home Miniter said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Centre is "committed to making NDRF more efficient, equipped with better resources."

"Now it's time to make SDRF at par with NDRF. We should emphasise the common training and practice of NDRF and SDRF working together to save the public in times of disaster in such a large country," Shah added.