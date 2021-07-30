Central Team Arrives In Kerala To Join State's Efforts To Counter Surge Of COVID-19 Cases

A central team arrived at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala amid rising in COVID-19 cases in the state. Dr SK Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control made a statement saying that there are many concerns with the rise in positivity rate being one. He said that while cases are declining everywhere, the transmission is continuing in Kerala, which they would be discussing with the state. Singh said that it's a comprehensive situation and that they would have to wait to see how things unfold.

COVID cases in Kerala on the rise; central team arrives in state

On July 30, Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala reported over 20,000 cases, according to the state health ministry. When 1,52,639 samples were tested, 20,772 turned positive for the virus with a test positivity rate of 13.61%. For the last four days, Kerala has been reporting over 20,000 virus cases. As per reports, Kerala’s cases account for more than half of the total cases in the country.

Active cases in Kerala; statement made by Kerala Health Minister Veena George

As per reports, due to the increase in cases in the state, experts and medical bodies have asked the state government to conduct more genetic studies and seroprevalence surveys to confirm the presence and depth of various strains in the state. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,60,824. On July 29, the government in the state announced a total weekend lockdown across the state amid rising coronavirus cases. On July 31 and August 1, the Pinarayi Vijayan led state will be witnessing a full lockdown. Kerala Health Minister Veena George made a statement on July 30 saying,

"We'd started giving relaxations to the local governments based on the total positivity rate; we have to live along with COVID, so we gave relaxation for 3 days. The positivity rate is on a plateau".

Kerala government announces financial package amid rising cases in state

On July 30, the Kerala government also announced a financial package of ₹565 million to revive the economy that is reeling under the impact of the pandemic. K.N. Balagopal, the state finance minister announced the package saying that the state is committed to helping people whose lives were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said the government will subsidise loans and two new schemes were announced under the state-run Kerala Financial Corporation and Kerala State Financial Enterprises.

