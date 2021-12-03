Central Vista: Centre Informs New Parliament Building 35% Complete, 4 Projects Underway

Throwing light on the Central Vista project, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday that 35% of the construction of the new Parliament building has been completed. Union MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor was responding to Congress MP Manish Tewari's specific question in this regard. He specified that only 4 projects, the construction work of the new Parliament building, Common Central Secretariat buildings and Vice President Residence besides redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue are underway at present.

Here are the details:

Name of the project Estimated cost (in crore) Amount incurred so far (in crore) Estimated to be completed by Physical progress New Parliament building 971 340.58 October 2022 35% Common Central Secretariat buildings 1, 2 & 3 3690 7.85 November 2023 Mobilization of resources and site preparation is in progress Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue 608 190.76 December 2021 60% Vice President Residence 208.48 15 November 2022 Mobilization of resources and site preparation is in progress

Moreover, the Union Minister revealed, "The ongoing works at the Central Vista have provided direct livelihood opportunities to more than 10,000 skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers on site and off site and generated more than 24.12 lakh man days of employment. In addition, substantial employment in manufacturing and transportation of cement, steel and other building materials have been provided. These works of Development/ Re-development of Central Vista will contribute to the economy of the country and will help realize our resolve for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The Central Vista Project

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority. In a relief for the Centre on June 29, the apex court dismissed pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment refusing to halt the construction of the Central Vista Project.

