Kartavya Path News Updates: PM Modi Unveils Netaji Statue; Sheds Colonial Baggage

PM Modi will also unveil the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi. The jet black granite statue is 28 feet long in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas. The day which marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji is celebrated on 23 January.