Kartavya Path News Updates: PM Modi Unveils Netaji Statue; Sheds Colonial Baggage

Today our Honourable PM Thiru @narendramodi avargal inaugurated the 'Kartavya' Path & the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate.
This is a landmark step toward decolonising India in true spirit and giving our culture & heroes their due recognition.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted:
Netaji's statue at India Gate fills every Indian's heart with pride.
It is a befitting tribute to the hero of India's freedom struggle, whose valour, sacrifice & commitment will continue to inspire generations to come.
Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for unveiling the statue.
Speaking at inauguration of the spectacular 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi.
Sound of 'Netaji, Netaji..amar rahe' reverberated as PM Modi concludes his historic speech after unveiling Kartavya Path.
Sound of 'Netaji, Netaji' reverbs as PM Modi concludes historic speech after unveiling Kartavya Path.
Watch - https://t.co/CNtK5MCziw pic.twitter.com/vJV1wzfVnr
PM Modi took over the dias after the unveiling of the 28-feet tall statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. 'Netaji lived only for free India, but he was sidelined after Independence', PM Modi said, listing the number of decisions taken to honour the freedom fighter by NDA government.
PM Modi addresses the nation, calls it a 'historic event for India'
Tune in to watch:- https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/SbZ2qbzHRp
Union Minister Hardeep Singh addressed the people of India at the inaugural ceremony of the revamped Central Vista. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puri called the Kartavya Path, earlier called Rajpath, a 'great event in the history of India'.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh calls inauguration of Kartavya Path a 'great event in history of India'.
Listen in:- https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/eeJb0JTJ7f
PM Modi interacted with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them for the 26th January Republic Day parade.
TMC plays politics over the unveiling of Netaji's statue. Shantanu Sen said, 'This is not right. Today's date has got nothing to do with INA or Subhas Chandra Bose.
PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, unveils grand statue at India Gate in Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kartavya Path to unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue.
Top ministers, diplomats, and Netaji supporters gather at India Gate. PM to unveil Netaji's statue on Kartavya Path soon. Watch here:
Minister Jitendra Singh called it a 'great day' as PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the Central Vista. Talking about the renaming of the Rajpath to Kartavya Path, he said, "We are coming out of colonial mindset".
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik lauded how PM Modi was giving Subhas Chandra Bose the respect that was due to him, all these years. 'Netaji has contributed a lot to the freedom of India. It is a matter of Pride," Pramanik said, minutes before the unveiling of the grand statue at India Gate.
At Kartavya Path, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying 'he did not come for ruling, he came for providing service'.
More than 80 security guards have been deployed for the inaugural ceremony of the Central Vista to prevent incidents of theft and damage to the newly-installed facilities.
With the clock ticking for the unveiling of the granite statue of Netaji, granddaughter of Lt Gen Fujiwara, who co-founded the INA with Subhas Chandra Bose, speaks to Republic.
Traffic diverted from C hexagon and 10 feeder roads leading to the Kartavya Path, between 6 pm and 9 pm. People have been requested not to use these roads.
Ahead of the unveiling of the grand statue of Subhas Chandra Bose by PM Modi, Netaji's daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff speaks to Republic. 'Netaji sacrificed his life for the country, is finally being honoured,' she said, in an exclusive conversation with the channel.
Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff speaks to Republic, prides on her father's sacrifice for India.
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/CNtK5MCziw pic.twitter.com/tdPzQLM0qg
During his speech on 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out 'Panch Pran' for Amrit Kaal. "One such Pran is to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'. A major step in this direction would be the inauguration of renovated Kartavya Path by the PM, today evening," said the Government of India in a tweet, embedded wherein was a drone video of the revamped stretch.
During his speech on 76th Independence Day, PM @narendramodi laid out 'Panch Pran' for #AmritKaal.
One such Pran is to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'. A major step in this direction would be the inauguration of renovated #KartavyaPath by the PM, today evening.
PM Modi will also unveil the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi. The jet black granite statue is 28 feet long in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas. The day which marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji is celebrated on 23 January.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the renamed 'Kartavaya Path', earlier Rajpath, which is the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’. The proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.