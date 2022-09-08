Last Updated:

Kartavya Path News Updates: PM Modi Unveils Netaji Statue; Sheds Colonial Baggage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Kartavya Path in the national capital on Thursday. Earlier, PM Modi also unveiled the historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path. It was housed in the India Gate canopy. The jet black granite statue has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.

Kartavya Path

22:34 IST, September 8th 2022
'Landmark step toward decolonising India': TN BJP president K.Annamalai

 

22:13 IST, September 8th 2022
'Netaji’s statue at India Gate fills every Indian’s heart with pride': HM Amit Shah

 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the historic Netaji statue on Kartavya Path, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: 

 

21:23 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi's full speech at the inaugural ceremony of Central Vista

 

20:40 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi concludes speech with 'Netaji, amar rahe'

Sound of 'Netaji, Netaji..amar rahe' reverberated as PM Modi concludes his historic speech after unveiling Kartavya Path.

 

20:20 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi addresses the nation

PM Modi took over the dias after the unveiling of the 28-feet tall statue of Subhas Chandra Bose. 'Netaji lived only for free India, but he was sidelined after Independence', PM Modi said, listing the number of decisions taken to honour the freedom fighter by NDA government.

 

20:00 IST, September 8th 2022
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressed the people of India from Kartavya Path

Union Minister Hardeep Singh addressed the people of India at the inaugural ceremony of the revamped Central Vista. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puri called the Kartavya Path, earlier called Rajpath, a 'great event in the history of India'.

 

19:47 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi interacts with Shramjeevis

PM Modi interacted with workers who were involved in the redevelopment project of Central Vista in Delhi. PM Modi told 'Shramjeevis' that he will invite all of them for the 26th January Republic Day parade. 

 

19:24 IST, September 8th 2022
TMC plays politics over the unveiling of Netaji's statue

TMC plays politics over the unveiling of Netaji's statue. Shantanu Sen said, 'This is not right. Today's date has got nothing to do with INA or Subhas Chandra Bose. 

19:16 IST, September 8th 2022
After 75 years, Netaji On Kartavya Path

PM Modi pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, unveils grand statue at India Gate in Delhi.  

19:09 IST, September 8th 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kartavya Path to unveil Netaji's statue

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kartavya Path to unveil Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue. 

 

19:04 IST, September 8th 2022
Netaji's statue to be unveiled by PM Modi soon

Top ministers, diplomats, and Netaji supporters gather at India Gate. PM to unveil Netaji's statue on Kartavya Path soon. Watch here:

 

18:38 IST, September 8th 2022
Minister Jitendra Singh calls it a 'great day'; 'We are coming out of colonial mindset'

Minister Jitendra Singh called it a 'great day' as PM Modi is all set to inaugurate the Central Vista. Talking about the renaming of the Rajpath to Kartavya Path, he said, "We are coming out of colonial mindset". 

18:34 IST, September 8th 2022
Minister Nisith Pramanik hails PM Modi giving 'long-due respect' to Subhas Chandra Bose

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik lauded how PM Modi was giving Subhas Chandra Bose the respect that was due to him, all these years. 'Netaji has contributed a lot to the freedom of India. It is a matter of Pride," Pramanik said, minutes before the unveiling of the grand statue at India Gate. 

18:30 IST, September 8th 2022
'PM Modi did not come for ruling, he came for providing service': ex-Minister & BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

At Kartavya Path, former Minister of Information and Broadcasting of India, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying 'he did not come for ruling, he came for providing service'. 

18:19 IST, September 8th 2022
Security beefed up ahead of the event; Private security guards deployed

More than 80 security guards have been deployed for the inaugural ceremony of the Central Vista to prevent incidents of theft and damage to the newly-installed facilities. 

18:08 IST, September 8th 2022
INA Japan co-founder's granddaughter speaks to Republic

With the clock ticking for the unveiling of the granite statue of Netaji, granddaughter of Lt Gen Fujiwara, who co-founded the INA with Subhas Chandra Bose, speaks to Republic. 

 

17:55 IST, September 8th 2022
Advisory to avoid traffic congestion

Traffic diverted from C hexagon and 10 feeder roads leading to the Kartavya Path, between 6 pm and 9 pm. People have been requested not to use these roads.

17:41 IST, September 8th 2022
Netaji's daughter, Anita Bose speaks to Republic ahead of the grand statue unveiling by PM Modi

Ahead of the unveiling of the grand statue of Subhas Chandra Bose by PM Modi, Netaji's daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff speaks to Republic. 'Netaji sacrificed his life for the country, is finally being honoured,' she said, in an exclusive conversation with the channel.

 

17:34 IST, September 8th 2022
Republic reports LIVE from Kartavya Path as countdown for Central Vista inauguration begins

 

17:31 IST, September 8th 2022
Inauguration of Kartavya Path a step towards 'removing any trace of colonial mindset'

During his speech on 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out 'Panch Pran' for Amrit Kaal. "One such Pran is to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'. A major step in this direction would be the inauguration of renovated Kartavya Path by the PM, today evening," said the Government of India in a tweet, embedded wherein was a drone video of the revamped stretch. 

 

17:26 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi to unveil grand granite statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate

PM Modi will also unveil the grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in New Delhi. The jet black granite statue is 28 feet long in height and will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue will be installed and placed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas. The day which marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji is celebrated on 23 January.

17:26 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate the 'Kartavya Path'

PM Modi will also inaugurate the renamed 'Kartavaya Path', earlier Rajpath, which is the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’. The proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. 

17:26 IST, September 8th 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista

On Thursday, September 8, at 7 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the three-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

 

