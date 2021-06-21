Centralized Free COVID-19 Vaccination Policy Begins As India Witnesses Declining Cases

The centralised free vaccination policy under which the government will provide free COVID vaccine to all Indian citizens aged 18 and above begins on Monday.

On June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement in his address to the nation and said the central government would take over the nationwide vaccination drive, and the Centre could procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states for free distribution to all citizens above the age of 18.

Under the liberalised plan announced earlier, the Centre will also handle the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states till now.

On June 18, the health ministry had said in a briefing that the states would be playing a facilitatory role by aggregating demand and vaccination capabilities of private hospitals in the state and ensure the administrations of vaccinations.

Dr VK Paul, Member, Health of the Niti Aayog said, "There will be a systematic flow of vaccines to the private sector as well. I am hopeful that in this way, there will be a lot of energy in the participation of the private sector and vaccination sites will increase".

PM Modi's announcement on the drive

PM Modi had said, "From June 21, International Day of Yoga, the Centre will provide free vaccines to states". The Prime Minister had informed, "Whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper-middle class, under the central government programme, everyone will get free vaccines".

PM further had added that the private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs. They can't, however, charge more than Rs 150 as a service charge per dose over the fixed price of the vaccine.

India's vaccination drive

The health minister had stated that the maximum price that can be charged per dose by private vaccine centres for the three vaccines currently available in India is, Rs 780 for Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.

The state governments were responsible to procure and administer 50 per cent of the vaccines for citizens between the ages of 18 to 45, before the Centre's takeover. Earlier, the Centre supplied free of cost vaccines to people aged 45 and above.

After manufacturers denied to supply COVID vaccines directly, Chief Ministers of several states had urged the Centre to procure vaccines. The shortage forced many vaccination centres to shut down.

The Supreme Court had also slammed the Centre for the 'liberalised' vaccination policy for the 18-45 age group, calling it 'arbitrary and irrational'. The bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, had asked the Centre about the Rs 35,000 crore earmarked for procuring vaccines in the Union Budget.

Vaccinated population

As per the union health ministry, a total of 27,66,93,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, including 38,10,554 on Sunday, June 20.

As many as 5,42,21,110 citizens in the 18-44 age group and 14,42,38,142 0ver the age of 45 have received their first dose.

70,65,889 healthcare workers, 90,32,813 frontline workers, 12,27,088 between the age of 18-44, and 3,36,80,696 over the aged 45 and above are fully vaccinated.

As per a statement on Sunday, the Centre through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement has provided more than 29.10 crores (29,10,54,050) vaccine doses to states and union territories.

The statement said that more than 3.06 crore (3,06,34,638) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)