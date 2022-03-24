Centre Aims To Create 220 New Airports By 2025; Plans ₹1 Lakh Crore Investment In 2-3 Yrs

Underlining the importance of the Civil Aviation sector in the Indian economy and calling it a "key element" of India's growth, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that his government has set a target of creating 220 airports by 2025 in the country.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Scindia informed the House that the market share of Indian companies in international freight was limited to only 2% during the COVID environment and has now reached 19%. He also spoke about the cargo revenue and said, "The revenue of cargo, which was only Rs 1,500 crore, has gone up to Rs 2,300 crore today."

In response to the Civil Aviation Ministry's demand for grants for 2022–23, Scindia stated that India has made progress in both domestic and international travel during the COVID-19 period. "Cargo flights for perishable food items will be boosted by 30% in the next few years with 133 new flights," he stated.

The Union Minister unveiled some of the important steps his ministry will be taking to help boost the civil aviation sector. "Simplification of the pilot licence will be done in the coming days with the latest technology," Scindia said in the Lower House of Parliament. He added, "We are planning to create 33 new domestic cargo terminals and set up 15 new flight training schools for pilots, create more employment, and boost emphasis on the drone sector."

"With this, the Government of India has set a target of creating 220 new airports by 2025," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Brownfield and Greenfield Airports

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya while speaking about the investments in the field of aviation infrastructure said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Private sector will invest Rs 1 Lakh crore in the next 2-3 years. He said AAI will set up 42 brownfield airports in the country. "AAI will build three new airports in the greenfield - Hollongi, Hirasar and Dholera," Scindia said.

"In the area of greenfield, four private sector airports will be built at Mopa, Navi Mumbai, Jewar and Bhogapuram. Rs 30,664 crore will be invested by the private sector in the field of greenfield. Seven new airports at Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mangalore, Guwahati and Ahmedabad will be expanded in brownfield. Altogether Rs 34,000 crore will be invested in brownfield airports." the Minister informed Parliament.

अगले 2-3 सालों में भारत में @AAI_Official और निजी क्षेत्र को मिलाकर करीब 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये का निवेश होगा।



AAI द्वारा 42 ब्राउन फील्ड् एयरपोर्ट्स स्थापित किए जाएंगे। ग्रीन फील्ड् में 3 नए एयरपोर्ट्स - होलौंगी, हिरासर और धोलेरा में बनाए जाएंगे।

1/3 pic.twitter.com/lJVkSKd59p — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 23, 2022

Greenfield airports are the ones that are built on a new site (undeveloped) from scratch. However, brownfield airports are the ones where there is already a structure or another airport that is being remodelled for a new airport. Brownfield redevelopment can be more inexpensive because necessary infrastructure like drainage, electricity, roads, transport networks etc. already exist.

Speaking about the multiplying effect of the Civil Aviation industry in India's growth, Scindia explained, "Today this (Civil Aviation Industry) area has become the centre of economic development. By investing Rs.100, there is an economic benefit of Rs. 310 in the country." He addedthat one direct job creation in the sector creates 6.1 indirect jobs in the country.