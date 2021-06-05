Centre Allocates Rs 894 Crore For Uttarakhand's Health Sector For Current Financial Year

The Central Government has recently released an amount of Rs 894 crore for the health sector of Uttarakhand for the current financial year. The allocation has been set with an aim to strengthen the healthcare system of the state. The state officials informed that this is the highest budget allocation done so far.

National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, Sonika released an official statement following the announcement of allocation.

"This is the highest budget allocated for the healthcare department so far," said Sonika, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Uttarakhand in an official press release.

She further expressed her expectations of completing the pending activities related to the health services with this driven amount. While talking about state's plans, she said that with the allocated amount, the state will employ 400 new auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and 158 staff nurses. The districts of Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal, five first referral units will be established with the help of this amount. The release mentioned that a medical helpline - 104 - will also be set up with several call centres in Uttarakhand.

The media release also pointed out that as many as 54 delivery points and 29 first referral units will be set up.

Last year's budget

In the year 2019-21, the state was authorized with Rs 652.49 crore by the Government of India and in the year 2020-21, the budget of Rs 561.63 crore was received, informed Sonika. She also described the amount approved by the Government of India as a good thing for the health services of the state to plan the action for 2021-22. Under the 108 emergency services, 132 new ambulances' operations and maintenance can also be done, the media release added.

The state is also struggling to bring down the COVID-19 cases with 892 positive cases. Hopefully, the current amount will help in state's fight with the virus.

(Inputs from ANI)