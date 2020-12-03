Centre Allows Domestic Airlines To Operate With 80% Capacity With Immediate Effect

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced that they would now allow domestic airlines to operate with 80 percent of the pre-COVID approved capacity as opposed to the 70 percent that was in place. Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that domestic operations had touched a high of 2.52 lakhs as of November 30, adding that the Government would now allow domestic airlines to operate with 80 percent capacity with immediate effect.

Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May & have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 Nov 2020. @MoCA_GoI is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70% to 80% of pre-COVID approved capacity.@PMOIndia @DGCAIndia — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 3, 2020

Cap on airline fares to continue

The decision to expand the passenger capacity comes nearly a month after the Civil Aviation Ministry on November 11, decided to allow domestic carriers to increase their operations from 60 percent to 70 percent of the pre-COVID approved capacity. Last month, Puri had reported that the number of domestic passengers was growing steadily towards pre-COVID figures, which came as a positive indicator for the aviation industry.

When it comes to airline fares, the Union Minister has made it clear that the upper and lower limits on domestic airfares will continue to remain in place for another three months post-November 24. The lower and the upper fare limits for the first band is Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

The Ministry is also working towards expanding its Air Bubble Arrangements across the world to facilitate international flights. At present, India has signed Air Bubble Arrangements with 22 countries.

Under the government's largest repatriation exercise- the Vande Bharat Mission- India has reached out to more than 34 lakh people since the onset of the mission on May 6. In the 7th Phase, Vande Bharat Mission continues to facilitate international travel of stranded and distressed citizens. Out of the 34 lakh repatriated citizens, more than one million have been facilitated by Air India and Air India Express alone, shared the Aviation Ministry.

Now in 7th Phase, Vande Bharat Mission continues to facilitate international travel of our stranded & distressed citizens.



The mission has reached out to more than 34 lakh people since it started on 6 May 2020.



The numbers continue to grow. pic.twitter.com/pVDxZ6MzWM — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 2, 2020

(PTI Image)