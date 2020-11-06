Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Pak Decision To Remove Sikh Body From Kartarpur Management Group

Reacting to Pakistan's decision to take away the control rights of Gurudwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri asserted that this action of Pakistan's government should be condemned in the 'strongest possible terms'. Hardeep Singh Puri said, 'Representatives of the Gurudwara Prabandhan Committee have been removed and members of ISI have been put to control Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara'.

India objects Pakistan's decision on Kartarpur Gurudwara

It's unfortunate that Pakistan cabinet has handed over Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur's management to an ISI organisation ETPB from Pakistan Gurudwara Committee, which is a Sikh organisation. A non-Sikh body will control historic Gurudwara: DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa pic.twitter.com/P1mjLc9e1d — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that it is very 'unfortunate' that the cabinet has transferred Gurudwara's management to an ISI organization Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). A body which does not have a single Sikh representative will now control historic Gurudwara, Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

Unacceptable, outrageous! Sikhs are aghast that @GovtofPakistan has handed over control of gurdwara Sri KartarpurSahib to Islamic body ETBP. We urge PM @narendramodi to take up matter with @ImranKhanPTI to ensure Sikh body's right to manage the shrine be restored at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/aCNBwBo77i — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) November 5, 2020

Joining the attack on Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, Shiromani Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal also slammed Pakistan's decision to transfer the management authority of the Kartarpur gurdwara to an ISI authority. She declared this decision as 'Unacceptable and outrageous'. Badal also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss this matter with Imran Khan and ensure that Sikh body's right to manage the shrine is restored as soon as possible.

Pakistan once again targets minorities

Minorities in Pakistan have always been on the target of those at the helm of affairs, be it the government or the representatives of the majority community. From Karachi's Lee Market to Sindh's Badin, minorities have been targeted and are made to realize that they are not "equal" citizens of Pakistan.

In an order issued, copy of which is available with Republic World, reads, "Consequent upon the approval of Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor by ECC of the Cabinet, and ratified by the Cabinet (conveyed by MoRA vide letter No.6(7)/2013-P-1 dated 23.10.2020), the competent authority has been pleased to establish Project Management Unit (PMU), a self-financing body, for Management and Maintenance of Gurdwara Dardar Sahib Kartarpur (GDSK) under the administrative control of ETPB".

