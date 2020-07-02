Centre Allows Opening All 3691 ASI Monuments From July 8 As COVID Cases Cross 6 Lakh Mark

In a major decision, the Centre on Thursday, has decided to open up all monuments across the nation from July 6 - Monday. This decision was taken by in co-ordination with the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), said Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel. The 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Culture Ministry okays opening of over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments from June 8

Culture ministry allows opening of ASI monuments

In June, amid the ongoing crisis, the Centre had allowed over 3000 monuments maintained by the ASI to reopen. The Centre had mandated the compliance of all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry by the monument authorities. Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.

Despite the Centre allowing reopening of all public monuments, most states kept the monuments shut to avoid crowding. Reports state that 65 ASI monuments in Maharashtra, 28 in Rajasthan, 46 in Odisha, 75 in Tamil Nadu and nine in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed due to COVID-19 conditions. Moreover, district authorities in Agra, decided that all the 14 monuments - including the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri will remain shut.

Culture ministry nod to open 820 ASI monuments which have places of worship from June 8

Lockdown extended till July 31 : Unlock-2

Extending the existing Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, issued an order that lockdown on containment zones will continue till July 31. The guidelines of 'Unlock 2' prohibits opening of educational institutions, international air travel, metro rail, cinema halls, bars, auditoriums, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and large congregations. The MHA has shortened the night curfew timing from 10 PM to 5 AM and stated national directives for COVID management still apply.

Scindia warns Kamal Nath, says 'Tiger abhi zinda hai' as 12 ex-MLAs take oath as ministers

While India's positivity rate is at 6.66%, which is above the 5% threshold, hinting at a rising trend, its recovery rate too has steadily increased to 59.52%. India's fatality rate has fallen to 2.94% - which is still one of the lowest in the world. India has 6,04,641 cases with 2,26,947 active cases and 3,59,860 recovered while 17,834 have died. The Prime Minister has reiterated people to follow social distancing as India begins to open up, kickstarting the economy - leading to rise in cases too.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India ramps up testing to touch 1 cr soon; cases at 6,04,641