Centre Amends Export Policy For PPEs/masks; Medical Coveralls, Goggle Remain Banned

The Centre on Tuesday amended policy for exports of personal protective equipment (PPE) and masks. The export of medical coveralls of all categories and medical goggles will remain banned. Similarly, the government has also not permitted the export of all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, medical nitrile/NBR gloves, and face shield.

However, the export of surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps, and X-ray gowns are allowed. Last month, the government lifted the ban on the export of PPE kits but has put it under quantitative restrictions as shipments can not exceed 50 lakh units per month.

Govt amends export policy of PPEs/masks; export of medical coveralls of all categories(except surgical drapes, isolation aprons,surgical wraps&X-ray gowns), medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical masks, medical nitrile/NBR gloves&face shields remain banned

The government had in March banned the export of all kinds of masks to avoid any shortage in the country at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak had started gaining momentum. With manufacturers ramping up production of face masks since the outbreak of COVID-19, India has turned into a surplus nation choking production lines. The medical device industry has asked the government to lift the ban on the export of non-N95 masks to help manufacturers clear unsold inventories and resume production at full capacity.

Coronavirus outbreak

India on Tuesday reported a spike of 37,148 cases and 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases and death toll to 11,55,191 and 28,084 respectively. There are 4,02,529 active cases and 7,24,578 patients have so far recovered.

