Centre Approves Export Of 40 Lakh Doses Of Sputnik Light Vaccine To Russia

The central government on Sunday allowed the export of 40 lakh doses of Sputnik Light vaccine to Russia, as the vaccine being manufactured in India has not yet gained the emergency use authorisation by DCGI for domestic use.

The single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Russia, Sputnik Light is being manufactured by Indian Hetero Biopharma Limited had produced over a million Sputnik Light doses, which have a shelf life of six months. The Russian ambassador in India anticipated that the vaccines might get wasted before they get approved by DGCi for usage in India, therefore he requested the Indian government to approve the export of the jabs to Russia.

India approves export of 40 lakh doses of Sputnik light doses to Russia

"The government has permitted Indian drug firm Hetero Biopharma to export 40 lakh doses of Sputnik Light to Russia. The decision was taken this week following detailed deliberations," sources to PTI said.

The Russian Ambassador Nichilay Kudashev urged the union government in a letter to allow Hetero Biopharma Limited, one of the partners of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in the jab production to export the vaccine to his country, Russia until it gets an emergency use authorization approval by the centre.

In the letter, he further informed that the Hetero Biopharma Limited has already manufactured two million doses of Sputnik light, which has not got emergency use authorisation in India and are impending to get wasted as their shelf life is only 6 months. He added that the company has also manufactured one million doses of Sputnik V’s component -1, which is the same as the Sputnik Light.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the government for emergency use authorisation in April and the Russian vaccine is being manufactured in the country in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratory.

The RDIF has been collaborating with Indian pharmaceutical businesses to increase Sputnik vaccine production in India. "We would like to note that the current ban prohibiting the use of the produced Sputnik Light vaccine in India and its export to other countries discourages Indian manufacturers of the Russian vaccine," the ambassador wrote to V K Paul, chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).



If Hetero Biopharma Limited is granted permanent or temporary permission to export the produced Sputnik Light vaccine by selling it to RDIF until it is registered in India, the company may be encouraged to scale up manufacturing of the vaccine and provide more supplies of the Sputnik Light to the Indian market by the time it receives DGCI approval, it said.

Inputs from PTI

Image: Twitter/ @SputnikLight