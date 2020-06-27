Centre Approves Fund Of Rs 2,522 Cr For Rajasthan To Implement The 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

The Centre on Saturday approved the Rajasthan government's plan of implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state for the year 2020-21. According to an official release by the Union Government, the Rajasthan government had presented an Annual Action Plan on Jal Jeevan Mission to further the progress of the scheme in the state which had otherwise been very slow.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had earlier expressed his displeasure with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the progress of the scheme after the state government in 2019-20, provided only 1.02 lakh tap connections in the state.

However, the Rajasthan Government plans to scale up the progress of the mission for the year 2020-21 and has proposed to enable 20.69 Lakh households with tap water connections in this period. It has also proposed to provide potable water in all 3,700 Fluoride affected habitations by December 2020. For implementing this scheme, the Centre has approved fund of ₹2,522.03 Crore for the state.

"Rajasthan plans to provide potable water to 57.77 Lakh population of the State residing in 5,864 villages affected by Fluoride, salinity, Nitrate and Iron. More emphasis is also given on universal coverage of water-scarce areas, aspirational districts, SC/ ST dominated villages and villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY)," according to an official release.

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. It is designed especially for rural women and girls who had to otherwise walk for miles to fetch water for their households.

