Centre collaborates with think thank to push production of EV batteries in India

The Centre's Department of Science and Technology (DST) and green think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) have collaborated to create a platform that will support the development of new electric vehicle (EV) batteries to suit Indian requirements.

A white paper will be prepared on a roadmap to develop new battery technologies in India. This would be followed by the creation of an expert-industry forum or platform to support this process, the CSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

This collaborative initiative was kicked off recently with a round table on locally appropriate EV batteries that are safe, durable and effective within the constraints of a hot and humid tropical climate.

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director-research and advocacy, CSE, said: "India has been working with FAME and production-linked incentives to push the EV story, but challenges are abound with regard to cost, safety and charging infrastructure – all of which point at gaps in fulfilling the country's zero emission ambitions. The gaps range from concerns relating to safety, supply chain, cost sensitivity and need for quick charging opportunities among others." "This joint initiative is aimed at addressing these gaps and to create a platform that will assess, evaluate and identify technology solutions that are safe, have locally appropriate supply chain systems and can be customised for various vehicle applications," said Moushumi Mohanty, senior programme manager, Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility, CSE.

As part of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020, the Department of Heavy Industry had formulated a scheme -- Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) in 2015 to promote manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicle technology and to ensure its sustainable growth.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)