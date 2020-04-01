Centre Contacts Foreign Envoys To Seek Info About Markaz Attendees; Action Likely: Sources

In a big development, government sources have told Republic TV on Wednesday that the Centre has contacted envoys of different countries from where pilgrims travelled to India for participating in the religious congregation at the Markaz Nizamuddin in the national capital. Adding that the Union government had sought more details of these pilgrims, sources stated that action was likely to be taken because the Indian laws had been violated.

Furthermore, the Indian envoys in other countries have apprised the respective governments on the visa violations committed by the religious congregation attendees as per sources. According to sources, the Centre has set up a dedicated 75-member COVID-19 cell in the Ministry of External Affairs and is engaging with the state governments also.

The Markaz Nizamuddin controversy

The controversy erupted when 24 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Mid-March tested positive for COVID-19. Thousands of people who participated in the event travelled to various states in India, risking the spread of the novel coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1746 individuals including 216 foreigners were staying in the Markaz building as of March 21. This comprised nationals from countries such as Nepal, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Algeria, Djibouti, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UK, Singapore, Fiji, France and Kuwait.

As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation violated the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a case against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Sources reveal that Maulana Saad, chief of the Markaz Nizamuddin is not traceable since March 28 when he received a police notice. Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry stated that there are 23 confirmed cases from J&K, 20 from Telangana, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Andaman and Nicobar, 65 from Tamil Nadu,18 from Delhi and two from Puducherry due to the transit-related history of the Markaz attendees.

