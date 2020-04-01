'Rise In Cases Due To Markaz Attendees Doesn't Represent National Trend': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday stressed that the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation did not represent the national trend as reflected in the last few days. Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry provided a state-wise break-up of the cases arising out of the movement of the Markaz Nizamuddin attendees. He also mentioned that the states had been advised to conduct a drive for the tracing of the congregation attendees. Aggarwal reiterated that any form of a gathering must be avoided during the lockdown period.

Lav Aggarwal remarked, “The number of positive cases has increased since yesterday. One of the main reasons is that when the Tablighi Jamaat workers travelled in the country, the cases have increased. Due to the transit-related history, there are 23 confirmed cases from J&K, 20 from Telangana, 17 from Andhra Pradesh, 9 from Andaman and Nicobar, 65 from Tamil Nadu. 18 from Delhi and two from Puducherry. The testing of samples is still going on in other places. We have notified the states wherever these cases have been detected to conduct an intensive drive so that all concerned people can be traced, medically screened and quarantined if required.”

He added, “Along with this, the 1800 people related to the Tablighi Jamaat have been sent to 9 hospitals and quarantine centres. I want to highlight that the increase in the number of cases in comparison to the last few days does not represent the national trend. But we know that it is natural for the cases to increase if there is any failure somewhere. Our instruction during the lockdown is that any form of a congregation should be avoided. We desire that social distancing measures are totally implemented.”

Read: Nizamuddin Covid Scare: Search For Maulana Saad On; NSA's Intervention Preceded Evacuation

1800 people related to Tablighi Jamaat have been sent to 9 hospitals and quarantine centers. The recent rise in cases does not represent a national trend: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/AMnpd5N07O — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Read: 'If Anyone Dies While Serving COVID-19 Patients, Their Kin Will Get Rs 1 Crore': Kejriwal

The religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin

The controversy erupted when 24 people who had attended the religious congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin in Mid-March tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Delhi government, the religious congregation violated the prevailing orders, which prohibited large gatherings. However, the Markaz claimed that it had not flouted the rules and discontinued the religious function after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown. Instead, it alleged that many of the attendees were stuck due to the unavailability of transport services.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police registered a case against Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat for violating the restriction pertaining to a religious gathering. Sections under the Epidemic Disease Act,1897 and Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code have been invoked. In the FIR, it has been stated that the congregation failed to take safety measures for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Sources reveal that Maulana Saad, chief of the Markaz Nizamuddin is not traceable since March 28 when he received a police notice. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1746 individuals including 216 foreigners were staying in the Markaz building as of March 21.

Read: COVID-19: Delhi Police Share Harry Potter Meme To Fight Fake News On April Fools' Day

Read: PM Modi To Address All State CMs Via Video-conference On Thursday Amid Markaz COVID Scare