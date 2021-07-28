Centre Details Increase In Incentives, Insurance Measures For ASHA Workers During COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced a release that an amount of Rs. 1113.21 crore and Rs. 8147.28 crore was released to States/UTs as Grant-in-aid under National Health Mission (NHM) for management and control of COVID-19 during the financial year 2019-20 and under the “India COVID-19 Health System Preparedness and Emergency Response Package” during the financial year 2020-21, respectively. With the commissioned funds, the centre asked the states to make sure that the incentive of Rs. 2000/- was paid in full to the ASHAs for services during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The states were also asked to continue to pay other task-based incentives to ASHAs such as Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), Home Based Newborn Care (HBNC), etc., as per National/State norms during the course of this pandemic period as per the activities undertaken by them.

On top of that, due to their significant contribution towards the COVID-19 pandemic related, the states were advised to pay an additional incentive of Rs.1000/- per month to ASHA workers. The states will be paying this compensation using the resources of the “COVID-19 Health System Preparedness and Emergency Response Package” from January 2020. The release further said that all ASHA workers will be under an insurance scheme that provides a medical cover of Rs. 50 lakh in the event of the loss of life. The scheme comes under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. As per data received from states, a total no. of 8,78,071 ASHA workers and other community volunteers have received supplementary COVID-19 payment till March 2021. No delay in payments has been reported by the states. According to the release, 43 claims for a total compensation have already been disbursed to ASHAs under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan (PMGK) Package till June 2021.

Are ASHA workers health workers or volunteers?

The release clarified that the ASHA workers do not fall under the Code on Social Security and the Code of Wages, 2020. They are thought of as community health volunteers and can only be given incentives that are task or activity-based. The benefits ASHA workers are entitled to are: