Centre Distributes Antiviral Drug Remdesivir To 19 States & UTs With High COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, the central government distributed the supply of Remdesivir to 19 States/Union Territories with a high load of COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in coordination with the Department of Pharmaceuticals has made an interim allocation of Remdesivir for 19 States/UTs for the period up to 30th April 2021, in order to address the reports of shortages in certain regions of the country and facilitate the smooth inter-state supply of Remdesivir.

As per Health Ministry's press release, "the escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulted in an increase in the demand of Remdesivir. While the States have been advised to promote the judicious use of the drug which is listed as an Investigational Therapy by the Ministry, they have also been advised to take action against possible hoarding and black marketing of the drug."

"Keeping in mind the sudden surge in demand in the country for Remdesivir Injection required for Covid-19 therapy, the manufacturing capacity of domestic Remdesivir manufacturers has been ramped up. All support is being extended to manufacturers by the government in this endeavour. The production capacity is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month, and 20 additional manufacturing sites have been approved. Export of Remdesivir has also been prohibited on 11th April 2021 in order to shore up domestic supplies," read the release.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda took to Twitter and provided a detailed review of state-wise allotment up to April 30, 2021.

After detailed review of statewise allotment of #Remdesivir with @Pharmadept, substantial increase has been made in overall production & allotment to all states.



This will make country's fight stronger against #COVID19.



Centre to allocate Remdesivir to Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Central government approved the supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to the state. Taking to Twitter, the Office of CM Uddhav Thackeray wrote in Marathi, which can be roughly translated as: "The Central Government today has approved a supply of 4,35,000 vials of Remdesivir to Maharashtra till April 30. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for accepting his request."

