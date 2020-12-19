Centre Establishes Ladakh Bhawan In Delhi; MP Jamyang Tsering Thanks PM Modi & Amit Shah

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government established Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi, MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Ladakh MP also thanked Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, RK Mathur, and Inspector General of Ladakh for their dedication.

My heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to Sh. @narendramodi Ji, Hon. @PMOIndia and Sh. @AmitShah Ji Hon @HMOIndia for the gift of "LADAKH BHAWAN" in New Delhi. Also thankful to Sh. @R_K_Mathur Hon @lg_ladakh for his dedication.



Congratulations to my people of Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/kIQiZs2A6x — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) December 19, 2020

Abrogation of Article 370 for J&K

Earlier on August 5, 2019, PM Modi-led central government revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which granted autonomous, special status to the state. The BJP had long opposed the special status provided for J&K. In the previous NDA government led by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Article 370 could not be removed due to lack of a majority.

What is Article 370?

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is a 'temporary provision' which grants autonomous, special status to the state. Under part XXI of the Constitution that looks at 'Temporary, Transitional and Special provisions,' the state was accorded with the special status under Article 370. All the provisions of the Constitution applicable to other states are not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1947, the provision was drafted by Sheikh Abdullah, who was appointed as the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir by Maharaja Hari Singh and former India PM Jawahar Lala Nehru.

As per the provisions of the article, the Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying laws except for defence, foreign affairs, communications and finance. Hence, the residents of the state live under a separate set of laws, including citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, in comparison to the rest of India. Under Article 370 provisions, Indians from other states are forbidden from purchasing a property in Jammu and Kashmir.

What are the consequences of abrogation?

Article 370 acted as an obstacle for Jammu and Kashmir's complete integration in India. Removal of Article 370 would take back the special status from the state, allow citizens from across the country to settle and buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and subsume people of the state into the mainstream.

There would be no permission required to set up industry and infrastructure if Article 370 is scrapped. Furthermore, in this case, the RPC will be replaced by the IPC and every amendment of the Constitution will be applicable to the rest of India will automatically apply to Kashmir as well. Along with that jobs and educational institutes would be open to everybody.

The removal of the Article will also allow West Pakistan refugees, Dogras, Bakarwala and Kashmiri Pandits would have an equal stake in the state without any permissions.

