Centre Extends COVID Guidelines Till July 31; Urges State/UTs To Follow 5 Fold Strategies

Govt has directed the states/UTs to consider the implementation of targeted & prompt actions for COVID management with Health Ministry's advisory till July 31

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and Union Territories to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID-19 management in accordance with the Health Ministry's latest advisory till July 31. The order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act and has to be strictly followed throughout the country amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Containment measures for states and UTs:

  • The National Directives for COVID-19 Management, as specified in the Health Ministry advisory dated June 28 will continue to be strictly followed throughout the country.
  • All the District Magistrates will have to strictly enforce the above measures. For the enforcement of social distancing, the State/ UT Governments may, as far as possible, use the provisions Of Section 144 Of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Of 1973.
  • Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

Prompt and targeted actions need to be implemented by the States/UTs

The states and UTs will have to monitor the cases with districts as administrative units be done on a regular basis. The authorities should identify where the highest level of restrictions are required and each district need to analyze the bed occupancy, oxygen and ICU beds.

"In view of the declining number of cases being reported by many states to have initiated the implementation of relaxation measures. In this context, it is critical that the lifting of restrictions/ providing relaxations be carefully calibrated with a continued focus on containment efforts to curb the spread of the infection," the advisory stated.

5 fold strategies

The government has further urged the States and UTs to continue focusing on the 5 fold strategy Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence;

  1. Wear face Mask
  2. 2 Gaz Doori (Social Distancing)
  3. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine
  4. Work from home
  5. Screening and hygiene
  6. Frequent sanitization

COVID-19 cases in India

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 37,566 new COVID-19 cases, 56,994 recoveries, and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 3,03,16,897
  • Total recoveries: 2,93,66,601
  • Active cases: 5,52,659
  • Death toll: 3,97,637

