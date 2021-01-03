Centre-Farmers Talks To Be Held On Jan 4, Likely To Discuss MSP & Withdrawal Of Farm Laws

The next round of deliberations between the agitating farmers' unions and the Centre is scheduled for Monday, January 4 in New Delhi. A consensus was achieved between the two sides on two of the four agendas set by the farmers' unions in the sixth round of deliberations that was held on Wednesday. The Centre agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. On the remaining two agendas i.e. the complete withdrawal of the three agrarian laws and the legalisation of MSP, the government had told the farmers that the demands and issues related to the 3 agricultural laws can be discussed by forming a committee while explaining the long process of making and abolishing laws.

Impasse over Farm Laws

The three farm ordinances - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020) were passed in both houses in the Monsoon session of the Parliament. However, the passage of the ordinances has led the farmers to protest at the borders of Delhi, blocking roads connecting the national capital to other states for over a month.

Despite PM Modi's outreach and repeated assurance on MSP, the agitating farmers have demanded the repealing of the Farm laws and legal guarantee of the MSP. PM Modi, during one of his several virtual interactions with the farmers, also busted the lies being spread over the new agriculture reform laws.

Several farm organisations support laws

Amid the continued agitation against the farm laws, several farmers organizations have come out in larger numbers to express their support to the farm laws. Recently, farmers in Meerut organised an outreach program to highlight the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar. In December, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the three agrarian laws. Farmers organisations had even met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to express their support to the farm laws with certain amendments in place.

(Image: PTI)

