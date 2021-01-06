Centre Forms Committee To Protect Ladakh's Culture After Delegation Meets Amit Shah

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday announced that it had formed a Committee for protecting the language, culture, land of Ladakh and ensuring citizen's participation in the Union Territory's growing development.

As per an official release of the Ministry, the Committee will be headed by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home G Kishan Reddy and will include elected representatives from Ladakh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, central government, and the Ladakh administration.

The decision to form the Committee came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met a 10-member delegation from Ladakh on Wednesday who expressed their views about the need to protect Ladakh's unique cultural identity. As per the release, the delegation also spoke about the geographic location and strategic importance of Ladakh, its demographic changes and the need for generating more employment opportunities in the UT.

While speaking to the delegation, Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the union government's commitment to preserving Ladakh, saying that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Ladakh's land and culture will be protected and developed.

Last month, the central government established Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi more than a year after it revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which led to the birth of Ladakh as a separate UT. Additionally, the Centre has also launched ‘Ladakh Vision 2050’ setting goals to make the UT a carbon-neutral region in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)