Centre Informs Parliament Of State-wise Target For COVID-19 Inoculation In Phase 1

As the COVID-19 vaccination drive progresses at a brisk pace, Centre on Tuesday has informed the Rajya Sabha the state-wise target to inoculate healthcare workers in Phase-1. As per the written reply provided by MoS (Health) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Centre aims to vaccinate the highest in the worst-hit state - Maharashtra (9,36,857), followed by Uttar Pradesh (9,06,752), Karnataka (7,73,362), West Bengal (7,00,418) and Tamil Nadu (5,32,605). As of date, 39,50,156 have been vaccinated across India, while active cases drop to 1,63,353.

Centre asks States & UTs to start COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers from Feb 1

Centre's state-wise target for vaccination

Moreover, Choubey clarified that COVID-19 vaccine is being provided free of cost to states and UTs for vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination. On whether any state has announced to supply the COVID-19 vaccine to the public free of cost including Kerala, Choubey said, "The government of India has not received any formal communication from states and UT regarding announcement to supply the COVID-19 vaccine to the public free of cost, including Kerala". Parliament's Budget session is currently underway.

15,37,190 beneficiaries vaccinated till date for COVID; 6 deaths reported post-inoculation

Centre: Begin Phase-2 vaccination

On 30 January, Centre asked all the states and Union territories to start immunizing the front line workers from February 1 to increase the speed of the vaccination drive. Phase-2 of the vaccination drive has been ordered to begin parallel to Phase-1 vaccination drive, which is underway in all states. Additional secretary (health) Manohar Agnani informed that required doses of both types of vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been allocated to the States and UTs.

Free COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers in first phase of vaccination: Choubey

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive is underway in over 3500 centres in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

