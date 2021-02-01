Punjab CM Assures Legal Aid To Farmers Booked By Police; Raises 'missing Farmers' Issue

Extending legal aid to protesting farmers, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday, said that the Punjab government has arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to assist those farmers who have been booked by Delhi. Moreover, Singh also assured that he will take up the matter of missing farmers with MHA soon. Punjab has backed the farmers, urging the Centre to repeal the laws.

Punjab CM: Legal aid to farmers

Punjab Government has already arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal recourse to farmers booked by the Delhi police. I will personally take up the issue of missing farmers with MHA & ensure these persons reach home safely. For assistance call 112. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2021

Partap Singh Bajwa urges Punjab CM to use resources to find missing farmers

Missing farmers issue

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to use all available sources to trace over 100 farmers who have been missing since January 26 tractor rally in Delhi. There has been no word to the families regarding their status or present conditions, claimed the Rajya Sabha MP. Citing the stone-pelting incident at Delhi's Singhu border on Friday, Bajwa, in a statement here, also urged the CM to deploy the Punjab police personnel for the safety of protesting farmers at protest sites.

Farmers protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, 38 FIRs and arrested 84 people. Farmers have condemned the act, but agreed to hold talks with the Centre over the three laws.

On Friday, Police fired tear gas and resorted to baton charge to break up a clash between farmers and a large group of men claiming to be local residents who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border, one of the main protest sites against farm laws. Delhi Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal was injured in the violence after a man attacked him with a sword, an official said, detaining him immediately. The group claiming to be locals demanded that the farmers vacate the Singhu border, alleging that they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Centre has now snapped internet at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur areas, while the UP goverment has cut off electricity and water supply at Ghazipur - asking farmers to vacate.

