Centre Issues New Guidelines For International Arrivals; 7-day Home Quarantine Mandatory

The Central government on Friday announced that all international travellers flying to India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine starting 11 January 2022. The official notification by the Centre informed that the travellers from 'at-risk' countries will need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, which also includes post-arrival testing. These passengers will be tested for COVID-19 at the airport before being quarantined and will have to take an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of their arrival. As of now, 19 countries have been put into the 'at-risk' category.

The list includes countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, Israel, Congo, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Zambia.

The list of the 'at-risk' countries is being updated regularly based on the prevalent epidemiological situation of COVID-19 in these countries including circulation of Variants of Concern.

COVID19 | All international arrivals to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine: Government of India pic.twitter.com/XR7nHcmr9T — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

New guidelines for passengers from 'at-risk' countries

According to the Health Ministry, COVID samples of the passengers will be taken at the airport following which they will undergo 7 days of home quarantine. On the 8th day, an RT-PCR test has been advised followed by further monitoring for seven subsequent days thereafter. The ministry has ordered that the results of the repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on the 8th day must be uploaded on the Air Suvidha portal by the travellers themselves. The notification has also ordered that contacts of positive cases kept under home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

Image: ANI