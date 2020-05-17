Centre Launches Online Database To Track Movement Of Migrant Workers & Facilitate Travel

The Centre has developed an online database to track the movement of the migrant workers and to facilitate their travel back home. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the database — National Migrant Information System (NMIS) will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work at the level of the field officers.

According to the MHA, mobile numbers of the migrants will be used for tracking their movements as well as for contact tracing. The portal will work as a central repository that will help in sending as well as receiving state or district to ask for and give their acceptance in an online format seamlessly. It also has additional advantages like contact tracing, which may be useful in overall COVID-19 response work, stated the order.

Home Secy's order to state governments/UTs

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Friday wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their travel through special buses or Shramik special trains. In the letter, Bhalla noted that despite the Ministry's earlier advise to state/UT authorities to appropriately counsel migrants walking on roads and provide them with food, water, and shelter, thousands of them were still seen walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks in different parts of the country.

He wrote, "Government has allowed the movement of migrant workers by buses and 'Shramik' special trains to enable them to travel to their native places. It is now the responsibility of States and Union Territories to ensure the movement of stranded migrant workers who are willing to go to their home States is facilitated."

Read: Railways operates 1,150 Shramik trains; UP allows the most migrants to return

Railway Ministry launches 'Shramik Special' trains

After the MHA permitted inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country, the Indian Railways launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday stated that the Indian Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Specials' from any district in the country to provide relief to the migrant workers. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the district collectors will have to prepare a list of stranded labourers and their destination. Further, they will have to apply to the Railways through the state nodal officers.

Read: Congress MP Ahmed Patel slams Railway Min over poor handling of migrant workers' situation

To provide relief to migrant labour, Indian Railways is ready to run "Shramik Special" trains from any District in the Country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labour & destination and apply to Railways through the State nodal officer. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2020

Read: 'Rahul Gandhi's associates took migrants away': Delhi Police hit back at Cong's allegation

Read: Punjab CM wants change in criteria for distribution of chana among migrants