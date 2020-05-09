Congress MP Ahmed Patel Slams Railway Min Over Poor Handling Of Migrant Workers' Situation

Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday slammed the Railway Ministry over the handling of the migrant workers' situation across the country. Taking to Twitter, he urged the Central government to constitute a multimodal agency to look after the relief and rescue measures of the migrant labourers. He also added that if needed, the government should also seek the support of the Armed forces.

The Congress leader's comments come a day after the Aurangabad train accident which claimed the lives of 16 migrant workers. In the early hours on Friday, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant workers who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance, near Karmad district in Aurangabad. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

I request the govt to constitute a multimodal agency under a senior Cabinet Minister to oversee relief & rescue of migrants



If need be even support of Armed Forces must be sought to solve this humanitarian crisis



Clearly the Railway Ministry is unable to handle the problem — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) May 9, 2020

Railway Ministry launches 'Shramik Special' Trains

After the MHA permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country, the Indian Railways launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown.

Railways start 'Shramik Special' Trains to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down



Trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governmentshttps://t.co/XlDGtrmQXN pic.twitter.com/cFQkkZuZSS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 1, 2020

