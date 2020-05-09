Last Updated:

Congress MP Ahmed Patel Slams Railway Min Over Poor Handling Of Migrant Workers' Situation

Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday slammed the Railway Ministry over the handling of the migrant workers' situation across the country. 

Written By
Manjiri Chitre
Congress

Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Saturday slammed the Railway Ministry over the handling of the migrant workers' situation across the country. Taking to Twitter, he urged the Central government to constitute a multimodal agency to look after the relief and rescue measures of the migrant labourers. He also added that if needed, the government should also seek the support of the Armed forces.

The Congress leader's comments come a day after the Aurangabad train accident which claimed the lives of 16 migrant workers. In the early hours on Friday, an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant workers who were sleeping on the tracks while walking a long distance, near Karmad district in Aurangabad. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

Read: Shiv Sena hits out at Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis over Palghar lynching incident

Railway Ministry launches 'Shramik Special' Trains 

After the MHA permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country, the  Indian Railways launched an initiative wherein special trains will run from specific destinations to the hometowns of several stranded migrants, labour workforce, students, pilgrims, tourists and special requirement of persons amid the lockdown.

Read: Aurangabad train accident: Actor-politicians, Bollywood stars express strong responses

Read: Amit Shah expresses condolences on Aurangabad train mishap, speaks to Rail Minister Goyal

Read: Aurangabad train mishap: NHRC notifies Maharashtra govt after 16 migrants were mowed down

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all