Centre Orders 120 Million More COVID Vaccine Doses; 100M Of SII & 20M Of Bharat Biotech

The Union government has placed orders for 120 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech. As a new wave of infections takes hold in several parts of the country, this government took the decision in order to secure more stocks at a time when officials and experts are calling for speedier delivery of the vaccinations.

120 million vaccine doses

Out of 120 million doses, 100 million will be of Covishield being manufactured by SII. The remaining 20 million will be of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. These two are the only vaccines approved in India till now for use among people. Experts of three states- Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala– have urged the Union government to either allow more people to become eligible for doses or increase the supplies. Over the last week on average, the country recorded 32,000 cases daily.

Highest Single-Day Rise in Covid Cases

On March 20, on the 64th day of COVID vaccination, 16.12 lakh people got vaccinated and more than 4.36 crore COVID vaccine doses stand administered overall, as per the Union Health ministry. A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses have been given, according to a report till 7 pm on Saturday. The total figure includes 77,63,276 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 48,51,260 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 80,49,848 frontline workers (FLWs) (1stdose), 25,41,265FLWs (2nd dose), 1,69,58,841 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 35,11,074 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities, the ministry said.

According to Union Health Ministry, on March 20, India reported 40,953 new coronavirus infections in a day on Saturday, the highest single-day rise recorded in 111 days, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,55,284. The death count increased to 1,59,558 with 188 new fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am on Saturday. As the country is constantly witnessing a surge in COVID cases, many states have stern the COVID guidelines and imposed night curfews.

'People have become careless': Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the country's first National Resource Center for Oral Health Care of Children & Elderly, on Saturday. While speaking to the media he said that people are not following the COVID norms seriously.