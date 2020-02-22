Coronavirus: Centre Plans To Begin Screening For Flights From Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia

Amid the outbreak of deadly Coronavirus, the Centre is now planning to start universal screening at airports for flights from Kathmandu (Nepal), Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia along with those from other countries. This decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday.

On Friday, the ruling Communist Party of China chaired by President Xi Jinping reportedly claimed that the Coronavirus outbreak hasn’t reached its peak. The virus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and since then it has killed more than 2,200 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Gauba stated that this universal screening will be in addition to those as per the earlier advisories. He chaired the high-level meeting to review the status, actions taken and preparedness of states and union territories, amid the scare caused by the virus.

According to a release by the PIB, Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, Civil Aviation, Defence, Information and Broadcasting, DG AFMS and representatives from External Affairs, Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, ITBP and Army were also present in the meeting.

The release said: "As on date, 21,805 passengers have been brought under community surveillance. In addition, 3,97,152 flight passengers and 9,695 travellers at seaports have been screened."

READ: South Korea confirms 142 more cases of coronavirus, total rises to 346

READ: Coronavirus outbreak has not reached its peak: Xi Jinping's party

Indian nationals still on cruise ship to be tested for Coronavirus

Furthermore, Indians who are still onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast, will be tested for the novel Coronavirus infection along with others on the vessel by the Japanese authorities. The Indian Embassy on Saturday said that all the healthy passengers will be deboarded after the quarantine period ends.

The Embassy further mentioned that all Indian nationals, amongst others, onboard Diamond Princess will be tested for COVID-19 by Japanese authorities, after all, passengers disembarked on Friday.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that over 1,000 passengers and crew will remain on board the ship after Friday's disembarkation. A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people, onboard the ship when it docked.

READ: Coronavirus: All 77 in Maha's isolation wards test negative

READ: China delaying clearance for a third evacuation flight from India: Sources

(With Inputs from ANI)