Centre Plans To Rope In IAF To Ferry Oxygen Containers From Abroad Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and shortage of medical oxygen, Centre is planning to rope in the Indian Air Force to fly in containers and equipment from abroad that can be used for carrying oygen, accordin g to sources.

The demand for oxygen cylinders has increased rapidly in the country. On Sunday, the Centre banned oxygen supply for industrial purposes to meet the demand of severe COVID patients. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Centre for increasing Oxygen quota of the national capital. AIIMS director Randeep Guleria requested citizens to not waste oxygen cylinder for mild cases and preserve it for severe patients as it is not required by 85-90% of the COVID patients and only in 15% of cases oxygen beds are required.

Centre to import 50,000 MT of liquid medical oxygen

Centre, last week directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to import 50,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from abroad. Reportedly, the ministry has filed a global tender for the same. Centre also informed that operations for more oxygen supply has been ramped up with 100 hospitals in remote locations to have Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants, which manufactures oxygen.

India's COVID-19 tally

Meanwhile, India on Thursday clocked 3,14,835 fresh infection cases, 2104 new deaths, 8,841 discharges in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total caseload to 1,59,30,965 infections and 1,84,657 deaths. The tally is the highest single-day rise reported anywhere in the world. According to USCDC the highest for the USA was +3,13,310 on January 8, 2021.