Centre Releases Over 8,000 Crore Grant To 19 States To Strengthen Healthcare Systems

A health sector grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore has been released by the Central government for rural and urban local bodies of 19 states. The Ministry on Finance on Saturday, November 13, informed that the grant amount is released with an aim to strengthen health systems and plug critical gaps in the health care system at the primary health care level.

As per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has released the grant. In its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26, the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) has recommended a total grant of Rs 4,27,911 crore to local governments.

9 states received health sector grant

The 19 states that have received the grant include Andhra Pradesh (Rs 488.1527 cr), Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 46.944 cr), Assam (Rs 272.2509 cr), Bihar (Rs 1116.3054 cr), Chhattisgarh (Rs 338.7944 cr), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 98.0099 cr), Jharkhand (Rs 444.3983 cr), Karnataka (Rs 551.53), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 922.7992), Maharashtra (Rs 778.0069 cr), Manipur (Rs 42.8771), Mizoram (Rs 31.19 cr), Odisha (Rs 461.7673 cr), Punjab (Rs 399.6558 cr), Rajasthan (Rs 656.171 cr), Sikkim (Rs 20.978 cr), Tamil Nadu (Rs 805.928 cr), Uttarakhand (Rs 150.0965 cr), and West Bengal (Rs 828.0694 cr).

The Finance Ministry said that the Commission inter-alia recommended grants including health grants of Rs 70,051 crore out of which Rs 43,928 crore have been recommended for Rural Local Bodies and Rs 26,123 crore for Urban Local Bodies.

Finance Ministry aims to boost health system in rural and urban India

The Commission has also identified interventions and has embarked on grants for the same that will directly lead to strengthening the primary health infrastructure and facilities in both rural and urban areas. For support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in rural areas, the ministry earmarked grants of Rs 16,377 crore, Rs 5,279 crore for block-level public health units in rural areas. And for the construction of buildings of building-less Sub centres, PHCs, CHCs in rural areas, the Ministry gave grants of Rs 7,167 crore and Rs 15,105 crore for the conversion of rural PHCs and sub-centres into health and wellness centre.

Also, for the support for diagnostic infrastructure to the primary healthcare facilities in urban areas, Rs 2,095 crore has been granted while Rs 24,028 crore has been granted for urban health and wellness centres (HWCs).

The Ministry said, "Health grants recommended to be released in the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 13,192 crore of which Rs 8,273 crore is for rural and Rs 4,919 crore is for urban local bodies"

Ministry added that when a state government is strengthened in terms of health infrastructure, resources and capacity building then the state is well prepared to fight any pandemic or epidemic.

It further said that the overall primary health care system is strengthened when Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local government are involved as supervising agencies and the involvement of local governments would also make the health system accountable to the people.

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)