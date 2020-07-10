Centre Reveals 'COVID-19 Vaccine Expected Only By Early Next Year' To Parliamentary Panel

Amid the rising Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday that a vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year. The Centre's Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government presented Centre's COVID-19 preparedness to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate. India has 7.93 lakh cases with 21,604 fatalities - of which 2,76,682 active cases and 4,95,516 cured cases.

COVID-19 vaccine could be available by early next year

Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year. The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting. This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. Panel chief Jairam Ramesh took to twitter urging VP Venkaiah Naidu to allow more parliamentary panels to occur virtually.

Our Standing Committee did not have quorum today but it certainly had decorum. I thank all fellow Committee members across party lines who attended the meeting under tough circumstances & the officials who enriched the process. Our democracy is strengthened by such interactions. https://t.co/WKeekrcCSn — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 10, 2020

ICMR fast-tracks Covaxin trials

On July 3, ICMR fast-tracked Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL)'s Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine - Covaxin's clinical trials. In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava stated that ICMR aims to launch the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15. Covaxin was approved by the DCGI recently to proceed to clinical trials after it showed promise in its pre-clinical data.

The country's apex medical body has selected 12 institutes across the country and has advised them to expedite approvals and complete recruiting for the trials by 7 July. "Kindly note that non-compliance will be viewed seriously," the letter states, adding that the institutions must treat this project on the highest priority and meet the given timelines without any lapse. Apart from Odisha, institutes selected for the clinical trial are located in Visakhapatnam, Rohtak (Haryana), New Delhi, Patna, Belgaum (Karnataka), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gorakhpur, Kanpur (UP), Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad, Arya Nagar and Goa.

Scientists question 'rushed vaccine' deadline

Reacting to the ICMR letter, several experts had raised fears that its safety and efficacy could be compromised. Moreover, scientists have disapproved the strict and 'nearly impossible' timeline set by ICMR with an aim to launch the vaccine by August 15. Scientists have also questioned the feasibility of mass production of the vaccine if desired results are achieved. ICMR has defended its move stating that they are committed to treating public safety as the topmost priority and that the stern letter issued by ICMR to 12 institutes to expedite clinical trials was meant to cut 'unnecessary red tape'.

