Centre Tells SC 'Can't Pay Ex-gratia To COVID Deceased's Kin'; Cites Financial Constraints

As India's second COVID wave recedes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the Centre will be unable to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of every COVID deceased due to financial constraints. Highlighting the various money transfers already made by the Centre to the needy amid lockdown, MHA also pointed out to stretched finances of both state and Central govt due to the pandemic. India has seen 3,86,713 deaths due to COVID till date, as per govt data.

Centre: 'Cannot pay 4 lakh ex-gratia to COVID deaths'

In its affidavit, MHA also warned that if the State Disaster relief fund (SDRF) is tapped into for such an ex-gratia payment, then the entire amount of SDRF may possibly be spent on it alone. Offering other solutions to help those who have lost lives due to COVID, the Centre suggested health interventions, social protection, and economic recovery instead of mere ex-gratia. The Centre has stated that all deaths due to COVID will be classified as such, irrespective of co-morbidities.

Centre filed affidavit before SC after responding to petitions seeking ex gratia & compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to family members of deceased who died due to COVID. Centre has filed affidavit that due to financial constraints & other factors, ex-gratia amount can't be paid to kins. pic.twitter.com/eYZfKKoybo — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

PM announces scheme for COVID orphans

With our 1700 children losing both parents due to COVID-19, PM Modi announced fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, contributed by the PM-CARES fund, creating a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them when he or she reaches 18 years of age. Moreover, Centre will provide admission to children under 10 years to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar as per Right to Education act. For children between 11-18 years, admission will be given in any Central residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, and others.

Similarly, for higher studies, students will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES. PM Modi also declared Health Insurance benefits for the COVID orphaned children under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs. As of date, several states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Haryana, Bihar, Triputa too announced similar such schemes for COVID orphans.