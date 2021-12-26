Centre To Constitute 5-member Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of AFSPA In Nagaland

The Centre will constitute a five-member committee to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio informed on Sunday. The announcement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on December 23 to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland in the aftermath of the civilian killings. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Yanthungo Patton, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and T. R. Zeliang, leader of the Naga People's Front.

According to the Nagaland CM, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) additional secretary (North East) will head the committee on AFSPA. The panel will also comprise Nagaland Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP). Additional members of the committee will include IGAR (N) and a representative of the CRPF.

Committee to look into withdrawal of AFSPA and 'Disturbed Area'

According to a release of the Nagaland Government, the committee has been asked to submit its report within 45 days. The withdrawal of 'Disturbed Area and AFSPA' will be based on the recommendations of the committee.

A Court of Enquiry will initiate disciplinary proceedings against the army unit and the personnel that were involved in the Oting firing incident. The Nagaland government has informed that action will be taken following a fair enquiry. Those who will face the enquiry are set to be placed under suspension with immediate effect. The release has also mentioned that next of the kin of the deceased will be provided by government jobs. The delegation that met the Home Minister also requested the Centre to replace the Assam Rifles unit in Mon district.

What happened in Nagaland?

On December 14, security forces opened fire on six civilians who were travelling via the Mon district of Nagaland in a truck, mistaking them for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, near Oting village, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, forces opened fire once again killing eight more civilians. All victims were daily wage labourers and villagers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle. One jawan also lost his life in the violence.

