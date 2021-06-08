Centre Urges Resumption Of EPoS Devices In Fair Price Shops In The National Capital

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution on Tuesday sent a letter to the chief secretary of state regarding the resumption of ePoS (electronic point of sale) devices at all fair price shops in the nztional capital. The letter also directed the DElhi government to implement the 'One Nation One Ration Card' plan as soon as possible. The letter comes following Delhi Government's suspension of distribution of ration through the ePoS system back in 2018.

Union Food Secretary's letter to Delhi Govt.

Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey informed that a request has been issued to the Delhi Government about the quick resumption of all ePoS (electronic point of sale) devices in the Fair Price Shops. This direction was issued to maintain a fair distribution of foodgrains and to implement the plan of 'One Nation One Ration Card' at the earliest. Sudhanshu Pandey, however, mentioned that any progress in this regard is yet to take place.

The Union Food Secretary noted that the implementation of ePoS will make it possible for the NFSA beneficiaries to collect their empowered quota of subsidized foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop across the nation with their existing ration cards. He also pointed out the significance of ePoS devices in carrying out the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme which allows intra-state and inter-state ration portability through technology drive.

Sudhanshu Pandey highlighted the advantage of the scheme and stated, "In view of immense advantages to people, I shall be grateful for your personal intervention for expeditious resumption of ePoS devices in all FPSs of Delhi for transparency in the distribution of foodgrains and ensure the implementation of One Nation One Ration Card plan at the earliest. This Department stands committed to extending all technical support to the State if required."

Ration distribution in Delhi

The Government of Delhi in early May announced that free ration distribution will be carried out to the 72 lakh ration cardholders in the state for the coming two months. A mandate was issued informing that all ration shops must operate every day without any weekly off. Noting the announcement an inspection was conducted at Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area by Imraan Hussain, Delhi Minister of Food and Civil Supplies. To his surprise, Hussain found that out of five operational ration shops in the area only two were open and the other three were closed despite the orders from Government. He warned about strict actions that will be taken against the dealers who decide to keep their shops close even after Government's order. Hussain also asked the locals, if they were being immorally charged anything for the ration supplies to which he was informed that nothing of that sort has happened.

Input- ANI

Image Source- Source- Twitter-@GovernmentIndia-Twitter/PTI