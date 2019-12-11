Centre Withdraws Paramilitary Forces From J&K, Move Them To Assam

As the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has started improving, the Central government has also started withdrawing paramilitary forces from the Union Territory. Amidst protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, about 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Assam. As per media reports, an additional 20 CRPF companies will be sent to Assam from Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also started a special train to help the security personnel reach Assam conveniently.

‘Companies to be released in Assam’

As per the media reports, an official communication revealed, "The MHA has cancelled the order of induction of seven CRPF Companies to Manipur on the operational ground and these Companies should be released to the Government of Assam for Law and Order duty on the arrival of the special train at Dimapur.”

Internet suspended in Assam

The Assam government on Wednesday has decided to suspend all the internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the North East. According to sources, the suspension will start from 7 pm onwards. A wide range of protests broke out in the North-Eastern states against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

About CAB

The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill was passed by the Lower House of the Parliament earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with a roaring majority of 311 votes in favour and 80 against the Bill. The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. These refugees are the ones who had fled due to persecution and have sought refuge in India since December 31, 2014, or before.

(With ANI Inputs)

