Centre's Move To Raise Legal Marriage Age For Women Welcomed By Activists

Following the Centre's move to increase the marriage age of women from 18 to 21, several women's rights activists have welcomed the decision while a few stated that this step alone won't empower women, and many more are required concerning the same. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has approved the decision of increasing the minimum age for marriage.

Abha Singh, a woman's rights activist told ANI that the government's move will provide a level-playing field in health and education to girls. She said, "Today, there are professional courses, competitive exams such as the IAS exam for which the maximum age is 21. So if a girl gets married at 18, how can she think of such exams." She added that girls who aspire to pursue higher education can do so with the increase in minimum marriage age.

While according to another activist Barkha Shukla, this decision of the Centre would give a girl a right to make decisions on her own and plan a future of her choice. It would also put a full stop to age-old customs and traditions. Welcoming the government's decision to increase the minimum age of women, activist Zakia Soman demanded more measures to elevate women's socio-economic condition.

Few women activists oppose Centre's move on increasing marriage age

However opposing the decision of the Centre, activist Subhashini Ali said that this move would provoke criminalisation of marriages in the case where women marry by their choice. According to the activist, this type of marriage where girls get married by their choice, parents opposed to it at times file abduction cases and this would increase with the new move.

Also, Vice President of All India Democratic Women's Association, Subhashini Ali has opposed the decision and stated that it does not address the issue of women not being free to make a choice concerning their marriage. Parents who disapprove of their daughters' choice tend to file a complaint of abduction claiming she is a minor. This will criminalised the whole marriage process. With the increase in age to 21, the chances of this happening will increase too.

She said, "When we talk about empowering women, the first thing we have to do is ensure their rights. Also, you have to increase the efforts and money spent on their higher education, nutrition and security."

Maternal mortality rate of Indian states

Abha Singh informed that according to a recent study, Kerala has the least maternal mortality rate in India. The state's rate is 43 women per 1 lakh which indicates more women are educated and independent. While Uttar Pradesh's maternal mortality rate is 197 per 1 lakh.

Speaking of political reactions to the Centre's move, Abha Singh said leaders who make derogatory remarks must be suspended by the party. While Barkha Singh termed the responses as parties 'political agenda.'

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: UNSPLASH)