CFI Fearmongers & Issues Communal Call-to-arms; Advocates 'self-defence' Preparations

In a communally provocative statement, the Campus Front of India (CFI) on Tuesday claimed that anti-Muslim violence was unleashed across India during the Hindu festival of Ram Navami. President of CFI MS Sajid who is cited in the statement called it an agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and claimed that the RSS was keenly trying to implement it.

In the CFI poster, the organisation’s president makes an open and overt statement over ‘genocidal’ communal violence being perpetrated, citing clashes that have taken place in Karnataka and more recently other states as well. Citing this, he claims it’s mandatory for a community to be prepared for ‘self-defence’ and to ‘resist on their own’ in order to guard against what he claims is an effort at ‘ethnic cleansing’.

'Trying to impose Brahminic hegemony on Educational institutions'

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the JNU violence and war-of-words over non-vegetarian food being served at one of the JNU hostels, Kaveri, on the occasion of Ram Navami, the CFI had responded. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the radical group had condemned the 'ABVP attack on students' and claimed that the Ethno-Fascists are trying to impose the 'brahminic hegemony on Educational institutes that are supposed to be the pantheons of Anti-Fascist resistance'.

"Collectively resistance is needed against this deplorable act of intolerance," the group said in the JNU incident. Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP members in the case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.