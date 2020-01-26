'Chacha Sharif' Thanks PM Modi For Padma Shri Honour, Says 'Will Pray For His Good Health'

Padma Shri awardee Mohammad Sharif expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring him with the highest civilian honour, on January 26. Sharif, who is fondly known as 'Chacha Sharif' has performed last rites of 25,000 unclaimed bodies. He was felicitated with Padma Shri award in Ayodhya.

Chacha Sharif started the practice 27 years ago

"Chacha Sharif", said he started the practice after his son was murdered 27 years ago and the family came to know of his death after over a month. The body had been disposed of as "unidentified".

"Twenty-seven years ago my son was murdered in Sultanpur. I got to know about it a month later. After that, I took up this practice (of performing the last rites of unidentified persons). So far, I have cremated 3,000 bodies of Hindus and buried 2,500 bodies of Muslims," Sharif said after a Republic Day event. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the honour. I will wish for his good health and prosperous life," he added.

All you need to know about the Padma awards

The Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, second, third and fourth highest civilian honours of the country respectively, after the Bharat Ratna. In the last five years, the government has gone beyond excellence alone, recognising larger impact and selfless service. The stories of the awardees' struggles, dedication, perseverance and service script the 'story of new India' and those with the ability to lead and inspire younger generations are all considered for the prestigious honour.

The tradition continued in 2019 with Smita and Ravindra Kolhe, Jamuna Tudu, Daitari Naik, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Kamala Pujari. The Padma awards are given to people who silently serve the society at the grassroots, not expecting anything in return, nor any award, reward or recognition, the official said. Nominations for this year's Padma awards had closed on September 15, 2019, and the government of India received more than 46,000 nominations indicating an increase of over 20 times compared to 2014, where it had 2,200 nominations.

These nominations were filtered from a record 41,000 unique nominators, from inspired Indians who made the effort to find and champion heroes from amongst themselves, taking the effort to register themselves on the Padma website and fill out a detailed questionnaire of their nominee.

(With inputs from ANI)