Chamba Murder Case: Mob Burns Down House Of Accused, Section 144 Imposed For 7 Days

Seven days after the gruesome murder of a teenage boy Manohar Lal, the house of the accused family has been torched by the protesters in village Sanghi in Chamba. The house of the accused family has been reduced to ashes. Meanwhile, the local administration has taken serious note of the incident and imposed section 144 CRPC in the area for the next seven days. Additional police have been deployed in the area of Saluni.

Republic TV is the only channel reporting from ground zero in the village of Sangani. Shops closed house is locked and people are not willing to speak.

A local, without revealing his name revealed that yesterday, it was a horror show. He added that accused Bashir Khan was not on good terms with the villagers.

However, police and local administration are trying to maintain peace, law and order situation in the area with the heavy deployment of the police. Meanwhile, the family members of the accused family has been evacuated when the mob attacked.

Manohar Lal went missing on June 6, and his body was recovered on June 9. The body was chopped into pieces and sucked in a bag and thrown into the river. The police have arrested five members of the accused Bashir Khan’s family. Meanwhile, the police have also detained five persons of the same family for questioning.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said that following the incident 10 persons have been detained for questioning regarding the torch houses of the accused family. He added that the priority of the police is to maintain law and order in the area and the gathering of more than four persons is not allowed in the nearby areas.