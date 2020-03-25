Chandigarh Administration Facilitates Home Delivery Of Medicines During Lockdown

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday published a list of chemist shops that will deliver medicines to people at their doorstep as the country observes a total lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The phone numbers of the chemist shops located in different areas have been listed for the residents of Chandigarh. People can reach out to these shops for ordering medicines and other products.

The decision came after people began to venture outside their homes to buy essential commodities despite the nationwide lockdown. A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has recorded more than 600 cases of positive cases which includes 43 foreign nationals. So far, 11 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

People step out to buy essentials despite lockdown orders

Despite the curfew, people in the union territory of Chandigarh moved out of their homes to buy essential items on Wednesday morning claiming that the authorities failed to ensure their home delivery as promised. While the authorities have fixed different time slots in all districts for the delivery of essential commodities at doorsteps, people at several places complained that they did not get the items especially groceries, fruits and vegetables.

The authorities said phone numbers of the designated vegetable sellers, grocery shops, pharmacies etc. were shared with the people so that they could get items home-delivered. "I have not been able to get vegetables delivered at my home," said a resident of Mohali. Left with no other choice, people went to their neighbourhood markets and shops to buy essential items and at some places, long queues were witnessed outside milk booths and pharmacies.

At several places in the state, milk was delivered at people's doorstep, while many complained of being forced to pay more for vegetables and fruits, as per initial reports. Newspapers at several places were not delivered. The state government has released a district-wise list of helpline numbers for people.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: PTI)