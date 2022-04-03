Chandigarh Allows Bars, Restaurants & Hotels To Operate Till 3 Am Under New Excise Policy

After approving the new excise policy for the year 2022-23, the Chandigarh administration has decided to provide an extension of two hours to the closure timings of restaurants, bars, and hotels on grounds of paying additional license fees. The extension will allow hotels and bars in the UT that were earlier allowed to remain open till 1 am to function till 3:00 am.

The administration issued a press release on the excise policy of Chandigarh for the year 2022-23, which stated that the round-the-clock service of alcohol has also been allowed in all 3-star and 4-star hotels on the grounds of additional license fees. While the new policy increases excise duties by around 5.5%, the minimum retail sale price of alcohol has also been increased in view of input costs and taxes.

"Only 50% of the basic quota of Country Liquor will be distributed equally amongst the Bottling Plants and 50% of the basic quota will be kept open. Further, an additional quota will also be kept open. This will increase choice to the Retail vends to obtain supplies as per their choice of bottling plant and brand. Overall basic quota has been reasonably increased by 13.4% as per consultation with stakeholders", the statement added.

Meanwhile, the new excise policy has been approved by the Governor of Punjab and Administrator U.T., Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, after a detailed presentation by the Adviser to the Administrator, Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary (E&T), Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner and other senior officers of the excise department.

According to the new excise policy, along with the timings and increase in prices, several new rules will be brought in to focus on liquor consumption and sale.

Key Points under New Excise Policy

As a part of the new policy, 65-degree proof of country liquor has been introduced following the existing 50-degree proof and 60-degree proof.

Pilfer proof seals have been made mandatory in country liquor bottles. This will help in curbing the consumption of spurious liquor.

50% of the basic quota of country liquor will be distributed equally amongst the bottling plants in Chandigarh while the other 50% of the basic quota will remain open.

The UT administration will also allow the sale of imported RTD (Ready to Drink).

Low alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine, and RTD have been exempted from license fees and taxes.

Image: Pixabay