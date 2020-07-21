Chandigarh Railway Station Installs Vending Machine To Provide Masks, Sanitisers

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Chandigarh Railway Station has installed a vending machine to provide ‘medical protection kit’. According to ANI, the newly installed machine will be proving face masks, sanitisers and gloves to commuters to the station at a very low price.

Deepak Kumar, who is the station manager, said, “We installed this machine five days ago. This machine is providing masks and hand sanitises at a lower rates”.

Kumar informed that the vending machine will provide two types of N-95 masks and gloves will also be added later. He further said that the hand sanitizer will be available in two quantities with 250ml bottle costing Rs100.

The vending machine comes after the coronavirus tally in the state soared to 737. In recent days the state has also been recording over 20 COVID-19 cases daily. With the virus spreading rapidly across the region, the state government has also taken a total of 11,075 samples for testing. The officials reportedly informed that so far out of the total samples, 10,277 tested negative while results of 59 cases are still awaited.

1st MSD in ECR zone in Patna junction

With an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, Chandigarh is not the only state to install the vending machine for masks as last month the first Mask and Sanitiser Dispenser (MSD) was installed in the East Central Railway (ECR) zone in Patna junction. According to reports, the officials said that the vending machine will help the passengers, who either come to board or pass through the Patna Junction by trains, to get the masks or hand sanitiser at affordable prices.

The Chief spokesperson of ECR reportedly informed that the vending machine has an automated system to accept both coins and the paper currency of different denominations and returning the balance amount after deducting the fixed prices of items ordered by the passengers for purchasing. Furthermore, MSD also has an in-built touchscreen display facility to display the price of the products.

(With inputs from ANI)

