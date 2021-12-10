Chandigarh To Grant Ex Gratia Of Rs 50,000 To Kin Of Victims Who Succumbed To COVID-19

The UT administration has announced giving an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for the families of those who died due to COVID, informed Yashpal Garg, Health Secretary, Chandigarh, Speaking on the same, he said that the announcement has been made after the directions of the Supreme Court which instructs the state governments to compensate the families of the people who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

According to the Health Secretary, the details have been provided to the Disaster Management Authority and the compensation will be issued after the applications are accepted. "Last week, a total of 12 applications were received out of which five people have already received their ex-gratia amount. We are seeking more applications and are trying to transfer this amount to all within 30 days", he added.

Further appealing to the people for coming forward and applying for the compensation, Garg said that the people can also apply by submitting an application to the Grievance Committee.

Providing information about the number of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the union territory, the health secretary said that a total of 1,076 fatalities have been recorded so far in Chandigarh. "In case, anyone's name is not in the 1,076 lists, their families must apply by submitting their applications", Garg said.

As far as the disbursement of the compensation is concerned, it will be done under the District Disaster Management Authority for which the families will have to submit their claims through forms issued by the Chandigarh authority along with the relevant documents which mandatorily includes the death certificate of the patient stating the cause of death due to COVID.

All the claims are said to be settled within 30 days of submission of the required documents.

COVID-19 in Chandigarh

With 256 fatalities added to the list of the COVID-19 death toll, the numbers have climbed to 1,076 from 820 on Thursday, December 9, informed Health Secretary Garg. The numbers were revised after reconciling the figure of COVID-19 deaths as maintained in the records of the cremation grounds. Further, the health department after confirming the same found out that more than 256 people have died in the union territory since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.



With agency inputs

Image: ANI/PTI