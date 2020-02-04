Chandrababu Naidu Questions Burden On Exchequer Because Of Andhra's Three Capitals

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said that decentralization of the state capital will lead to financial burden on the exchequer. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister even cited the example of South Africa, whose President has stated that having three capitals is a financial burden.

Chandrababu Naidu continues to attack

At a press conference on Monday, Naidu said, "Even South Africa's President is claiming that three capitals are a financial burden on the exchequer. Decentralization of power will not lead to development. It will bring many problems to the administration and a big financial burden to the government."

Naidu has strongly opposed Jagan Mohan Reddy government's three capital plan, and has held multiple protests and also joined farmers who have been protesting against the decision.

In January, amidst tightened security and placing several TDP leaders including the party MPs, MLCs, former ministers and ex-MLAs and key leaders across the state under house arrest, the Andhra Pradesh government approved the 3-city capital plan in the three-day Assembly session called for this issue.

The bills proposed the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati. The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati approved the findings of the report by the High Power Committee constituted to look into the 3-capital recommendations, in a bid to decentralize development in the state.

In an interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in January, Naidu questioned the plan saying, "I want to ask whether any newly elected government has the right to change the capital of any state? It has never happened after independence. Nowhere in the world are there three capitals. Is it right?"

"It indicates madness. Also, as per the Reorganization Act, Vijayawada is centrally located. As per logistics, there are six districts on each side of Vijayawada. The seventh district is Guntur,” he added.

